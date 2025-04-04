Guess Q4 revenues grow despite challenges, names new CFO

Guess financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025, reveal “a mix of growth and challenges”, alongside the strategic appointment of Alberto Toni as its new chief financial officer.

Apparel retailer's net revenue for the quarter reached 932.25 million dollars, representing 5 percent, while in constant currency, net revenue increased by 9 percent. The revenue growth was significantly influenced by the acquisition of Rag & Bone, as well as positive momentum in European and American wholesale businesses and increased licensing revenue.

However, the Red Sea crisis and inflationary pressures impacted results. Quarterly adjusted net earnings attributable to the company were 77.70 million dollars, down 30 percent, while adjusted earnings per share decreased 26 percent to 1.48 dollars versus the same prior-year quarter. Adjusted operating profit stood at 107 million dollars.

Guess optimistic about future growth

Looking ahead for the first-quarter of fiscal year 2026, the company projects loss per share to be in the range of 66 cents to 75 cents and adjusted loss per share of 65 cents to 74 cents. The company expects quarterly consolidated net revenue growth in US dollars to be between 5.8 percent and 7.5 percent.

For fiscal year 2026, the company expects earnings per share to be between 1.03 dollars and 1.37 dollars and adjusted earnings per share between 1.32 dollars and 1.76 dollars. The company expects revenue to increase between 3.9 percent and 6.2 percent in US dollars.

CEO Carlos Alberini said, “As we enter fiscal year 2026, we are excited about our growth opportunities for our core Guess business, our recently launched Guess Jeans brand and our just acquired rag & bone business.” “We are focusing our strategic initiatives on increasing direct-to-consumer sales productivity globally and improving profitability through business and portfolio optimisation.”

Guess names Alberto Toni as CFO

In addition to the financial results, Guess announced the appointment of Alberto Toni as its new chief financial officer. Toni, currently serving as group managing director and chief financial officer of Flos B&B Italia Group, brings over 30 years of extensive global financial and operational experience to the company.

“We look forward to benefiting from Alberto’s leadership as we work to further optimise our business portfolio, enhance our cost structure and best position Guess? for the long-term growth opportunities we see ahead,” added Alberini.

Toni’s extensive global financial experience, including roles at Flos B&B Italia Group, Bata, Deoleo, and Heineken, is expected to bolster Guess’s financial strategy.

Despite "financial headwinds," Guess showed revenue growth. The Rag & Bone acquisition and global expansion are key strategies. Toni’s appointment is seen as crucial for "enhancing the company's financial stability and driving future profitability."