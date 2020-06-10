Guess revenue drops 51.6 percent for Q1

The company said on Wednesday its Q1 net loss climbed Compared with the same period last year, revenues climbed by 51.6 percent.

The company's net profit for Q1 was -161 million dollars, surged from -21 million dollars a year earlier. Revenues dropped to 260 million dollars.

Guess (NYSE: GES) is an American upscale clothing brand and retailer. Guess designs and sells fashion apparel, and perfumes under the Guess label. The company currently has more than 1000 retail locations and 250 concessions across the globe. Guess was founded in 1993 and also owns Marciano.

As of 2,020, Guess has more than 15,800 employees and operates over 1,200 stores.

