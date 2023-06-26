Gymshark CCO Niran Chana to step down

Sportswear brand Gymshark has announced that its chief commercial officer Niran Chana has decided to step down from the position to “pursue different ambitions”.

The company made the announcement on its LinkedIn page, where it thanked Chana for the “invaluable role he has played in getting Gymshark to where it is today”.

The statement continued: “He leaves an indelible footprint, and his legacy will live on here as we strive to become the most iconic British brand of all time.”

Chana initially joined Gymshark back in early 2015, taking on a management role that oversaw customer experience, wholesale and trading and digital marketing.

He then was appointed to CCO in mid-2019, gaining responsibility for the brand’s global sales, as well as management of merchandising, planning, marketing and retail.

Gymshark credited Chana with playing a huge part in its growth, development and culture during his time at the company.

His departure comes as Gymshark continues to shift its leadership team, most recently taking on David Laid as its new creative director of lifting and appointing its first chief supply chain officer, named as Laurent Madelaine.

It also closely follows the announcement that the brand was restructuring its US offices, with plans to cut 65 jobs in a bid to “centralise” operations and “continue to safeguard the future of the business”.