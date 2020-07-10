Gymshark circled by private equity firms

Gymshark is reportedly being circled by a number of private equity firms interested in snapping up a minority stake in the fast-growing brand.

Inflexion Private Equity, General Atlantic, TSG Partners and L Catterton are all interested in buying a stake in the gymwear and athleisure label after it hired PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) to launch a sale process, Sky News reports.

Sources told Sky that the company hopes to be valued at as much as 1 billion pounds. One source said that founder Ben Francis is open to selling around a roughly-20 percent stake in the business.

In February, GymShark was named the UK’s fastest-growing fashion brand.