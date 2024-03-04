Gymshark names first chief digital officer, outlines plans for 2024

Sportswear specialist Gymshark has appointed Carly Natalizia as its first chief digital officer, a role in which she will be responsible for the end-to-end digital customer journey.

In addition to this, Natalizia has further been tasked with “defining the global strategy for the digital ecosystem, maximising the power of the brand and optimising for awareness, activation, engagement and retention”, her LinkedIn profile noted.

She first joined Gymshark in June 2022, initially taking on the role of vice president marketing, international, in which she led the marketing team for the UK, EMEA and APAC.

Prior to this, Natalizia had served as chief marketing officer for The Very Group and had also held similar leadership roles in marketing at Virgin Money, NatWest Group and Bank of America.

Her appointment at Gymshark comes ahead of a busy year for the British retailer, which is preparing for various expansions into new markets and divisions.

In a video update on LinkedIn, the brand’s co-founder and CEO, Ben Francis, shared such plans for the company, including the launch of its first premium athleisure range, a distribution deal with Selfridges and an expansion of Gymshark into Dubai and the wider Middle Eastern area.

Francis also said that Gymshark would be hosting a 12-month pop-up store in New York City, alongside a number of events that would be carried out on a global scale.