Gymshark to cut 65 US jobs

British sportswear brand Gymshark is cutting 65 jobs at its US offices in Denver.

“We can confirm we are restructuring our US business, which will see the elimination of 65 jobs,” a spokesperson for the brand told FashionUnited following media reports of the news.

They continued: “We are taking this move purely for commercial reasons to centralise our operations and continue to safeguard the future of the business.

“Our priority right now is to help those impacted through this difficult time.”

Founded in 2012, Gymshark has grown quickly at the forefront of the burgeoning activewear market.

In October 2022, the brand opened its first flagship store on London’s iconic Regent Street.

The company has announced a spate of executive hires in the past year, the most recent being former Lacoste exec Laurent Madelaine who was appointed last month as the brand’s first chief supply chain officer.

Other recent appointments include Asos’ Mat Dunn joining as chief financial officer, Burberry’s John Douglas joining as chief technology officer, and The Very Group’s Carly O’Brien joining as vice president of marketing.