H&M accelerates share buy-back sparking privatisation rumours

Swedish retail giant H&M Group is amping up its share buy-back programme as the billionaire Persson family strengthens its control over the company. The move has sparked speculation over potential plans to take the retailer private.

According to a regulatory filing with the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority, Persson-owned Ramsbury Invest snapped up a total of 42.75 million shares in H&M in the first half of 2025.

As of the end of May, the Persson family, alongside its associated companies, held over 64 percent of H&M’s shares. The most recent transaction was made on June 30.

“As the family owns more shares, they have a higher dividend to reinvest, which would support increased share purchases,” analyst at Deutsche Bank, Adam Cochrane, told Reuters. Cochrane anticipates that the family will take H&M private by 2030.

A spokesperson for Ramsbury Invest declined to comment on the buy-back programme or the possibility of H&M being taken private, Reuters said.

Speculation over a privatisation deal and what is needed to purchase the remaining 36 percent of the shares has already been mounting in Sweden. Analysts suggest that the Persson family may have to seek external financing to fund the transaction.

Founded by Erling Persson in 1947, H&M’s current market value sits at around 187 billion Swedish crowns (19.7 billion dollars), Reuters reported.