H&M and VF Corporation featured on Ethisphere's Most Ethical Companies list

H&M and VF Corporation are the only two apparel companies on the 2019 World’s Most Ethical Companies list, made by Ethisphere Institute. A total of 128 companies made the list this year, representing 21 countries and 50 industries.

According to Ethisphere, the companies on the list have met “rigorous” criteria covering the quality of their ethics and compliance program, organizational culture, corporate citizenship and responsibility, governance, and leadership. “More than ever, the process shows global companies stepping up to advance society and addressing issues like diversity and inclusion, supporting the rule of law, and advancing human rights”, said the institute in a statement.

Commenting on its presence on the list, VF’s Chairman, President and CEO Steve Rendle said in a statement: “This recognition is a statement to the commitment of VF associates across our global enterprise to work with integrity and lead by example”. Anna Gedda, Head of Sustainability at H&M Group, stated on the company’s website: “That we are recognized for the eight time, makes it an extra strong acknowledgment”.