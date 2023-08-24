H&M announces reopening of stores in Ukraine

H&M is believed to be preparing to reopen its stores in Ukraine, despite the ongoing Russian invasion in the war-torn country.

In a statement to DPA, the Swedish clothing giant said: "The company is in close dialogue with partners and authorities and is now planning to gradually reopen most of its stores in the country from November 2023.”

H&M was among many other retailers opting to temporarily shutter their doors in the region following Russia’s initial move to attack Ukraine in February 2022.

The group’s statement continued: "While the H&M Group continues to monitor developments in the country, preparations are being made to reopen most H&M stores where possible. The safety of colleagues and customers will always be our top priority."

The company also announced that, alongside donations, it would also be working with local organisations to aid in relief and reconstruction programmes. It is currently unclear which stores in the country will be reopened.

The news comes amid further media reports that Spanish fashion group Inditex is also expected to be reopening Ukrainian locations again in autumn.