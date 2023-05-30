H&M Foundation donates 250,000 dollars in wake of Cyclone Mocha

H&M Foundation, the philanthropic arm of H&M Group, has announced it is to donate 250,000 dollars to the Red Cross/Red Crescent to support their efforts in responding to Cyclone Mocha.

The cyclone, considered the strongest in the last 10 years, descended along the Bangladesh-Myanmar border on May 14, bringing significant damage to both countries in terms of infrastructure, agriculture and livelihoods.

It is currently unclear as to what extent the garment sector has been impacted by the weather, however the United Nations made an “urgent” appeal to assist 1.6 million of the most vulnerable people affected by the cyclone.

H&M, which relies heavily on Bangladesh for its manufacturing, said that its funds would be used to support an integrated approach across multiple sectors, including access to safe water, sanitation and hygiene, which was of high priority.

The company added that interventions would incorporate disaster risk reduction and preparedness activities ahead of monsoon season in the regions.

In a release, Karl-Johan Persson, H&M Foundation board member, said: “What is happening in Myanmar and Bangladesh is heart-breaking and our thoughts are with the people affected by this terrible cyclone.

“Humanitarian organisations and local communities are working hard to help those affected and we hope that our donation will support the essential aid relief efforts.”