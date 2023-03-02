H&M Foundation names new global manager

H&M Foundation, the philanthropic arm of H&M Group, has announced that Anna Gedda has joined the organisation as general manager.

On her appointment, Gedda had already been with the fashion retail group for 15 years, first entering as a community investment coordinator and, most recently, holding the role of head of steering and strategic planning.

In her new role, Gedda has been tasked with “using philanthropy as a catalyst to co-create”, a press release read, with the goal of sharing solutions that look to “radically transform” the fashion industry.

Speaking on the appointment, Gedda commented: "Looking at the challenges within the textile industry today, it's clear that radical transformation is needed, and here I believe that philanthropy can play a very unique role by finding, funding and facilitating innovations and initiatives in ways that other actors may not be able to.

“With that in mind, I very much look forward to being part of the H&M Foundation’s continued journey to contribute to a more socially inclusive and planet positive textile industry."

In the role, Gedda is set to focus on creating holistic impact from the perspectives of both people and planet.

Part of her task will be to explore ways to position the foundation as a funding mechanism to scale innovations and solutions, with a particular emphasis on establishing complementary partnerships.