H&M Group appoints new communications director

H&M Group has announced that Andreas Eriksson, the company’s head of media relations, will take on the role of communications director H&M Group.

Eriksson has previously held roles as communications director at UNICEF Sweden and managing director at Patriksson Group.

He will be replacing Kristina Stenvinkel, who is leaving the company to join Ramsbury, a private company also owned by the founding family of H&M.

Iñigo Sáenz Maestre, currently senior press officer in H&M Group's media relations team, will succeed Andreas Eriksson as head of media relations for H&M Group.