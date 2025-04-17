H&M Group officially brings Monki under Weekday online banner

The H&M Group is officially moving fashion brand Monki to the Weekday website, as part of a broader online strategy. Customers can now find Monki on the Weekday platform, along with brands such as Cheap Monday and Weekday itself. According to the company, this consolidation of brands on one platform provides “the ultimate shopping experience”.

The online move comes after the H&M Group already revealed plans to close all physical Monki stores in 2025. A number will be reopened as Weekday stores, according to a press release from November 2024. In April 2023, the company closed Monki's headquarters in Gothenburg, Sweden.

The H&M Group, which owns brands such as COS, & Other Stories, Arket, Monki and Weekday, is struggling with declining financial results. The company is focusing on strengthening its product range, developing an inspiring shopping experience and brand reinforcement. Chief executive officer Daniel Ervér shared this in the most recent quarterly report. Although sales in the first quarter rose by 3 percent to over 5.1 billion euros, profitability decreased significantly.

H&M expects a positive development in the second half of the year.