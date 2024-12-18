H&M Group invests in technology platform Voyado

Fashion giant H&M Group has acquired a minority stake in Swedish-founded retail technology platform Voyado, which empowers retailers, e-commerce businesses, and brands to build long-lasting customer relationships.

In a statement, Voyado, which drives profitable sales by optimising e-commerce, creating personalised customer experiences, and streamlining communication across channels, said the strategic partnership felt like a “natural evolution” as H&M has been a Voyado customer for many years.

The investment will allow the technology platform to amplify its solutions across global markets. In recent years, Voyado has achieved an annual growth rate of 35 percent, capturing significant market share across the Nordics and Benelux, the new partnership will allow the platform to expand in key markets, including the UK, Benelux, and Germany.

Erica Sandelin Ekelund, chief executive of Voyado, said: "Our ambition is to establish Voyado as Northern Europe's most beloved retail tech companion while maintaining profitability and scalability. H&M Group's investment will provide additional resources and expertise to help us further develop our platform and support an increasingly international customer base, benefiting existing and new customers."

"We continue to see enormous potential in our niche and strongly believe that our retail focus is what creates true value for our customers. By building smarter, industry-specific solutions that address real challenges, we're ready to take the next step in our growth journey.”

Voyado targeting expansion in the UK, Benelux, and Germany following H&M Group investment

Voyado CEO Erica Sandelin Ekelund Credits: Voyado

H&M Group said its global experience and insights will provide “valuable support” as Voyado continues developing its platform to meet the demands of rapidly changing consumer behaviour. With Voyado, stating its focus remains on “creating a flexible, scalable solution that adapts to local market needs and expectations”.

Erik Lagerblad, head of H&M Group Ventures, added: "We are really impressed by Voyado's journey so far. After rolling out their solution globally, we've seen firsthand the difference it makes in creating value at scale.

“That's why it makes perfect sense for the H&M Group to deepen our partnership through an investment, which will further support Voyado's future growth and strengthen their offering for other enterprise customers.”

Voyado's existing investors include Novax, Verdane, and eEquity. H&M Group will not join the board of directors, but its representatives “will actively contribute to the strategic discussion in other forums”.