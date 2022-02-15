H&M Group joins Fashion for Good’s circularity project

Sustainable textile organisation Fashion for Good has welcomed the H&M Group to its growing list of key project partners taking part in its Sorting for Circularity initiative.

The project, launched in May 2021, aims to “develop more effective infrastructure to recycle textile waste to drive circularity in post-consumer textiles”.

“To enable the fashion industry to decouple growth from natural resource use, we need to make recycled materials accessible on a bigger scale,” said circular strategy lead of H&M Group, Anna-Karin Sundelius, in a statement.

She added: “Many discarded clothes and textiles are not treated as resources but as waste; this we need to change. Only through industry-wide collaborations and investments in research and innovations can we transform our industry into a circular one.”

Fashion for Good already counts the likes of Inditex, Adidas, Bestseller, Levi Strauss & Co. and PVH Corp among its project partners working towards Sourcing for Circularity’s goal.

It has also announced that Spanish and Polish firms Moda re-Cáritas Group, a textile collector and sorter, and Wtórpol Sp., a textile recirculation firm, are also joining as partners.

Fashion for Good said its international growth allows for cross-country comparisons and reveals the regional differences in textile waste. It believes the findings “will highlight the need for innovation, investment and potential policy changes” that could accelerate the building of a more circular system.