H&M Group to close Maastricht customer service centre, 250 jobs to be cut

Swedish fashion group H&M Group is set to close its customer service centre in Maastricht, the Netherlands, on June 1, 2026.

The Maastricht customer service centre currently serves multiple brands within the H&M Group, a spokesperson told FashionUnited. In 2026, the retail group will transition globally to an operational model with external partners. The Dutch customer service operations will also be outsourced to an external party.

It is not yet known whether the approximately 250 jobs being cut will be absorbed elsewhere within the company. The fashion retailer stated it recognises the impact on its employees and will “naturally support them with care and respect”, according to a statement shared with Retailtrends.

In the 2024/25 financial year, H&M Group saw its group sales decrease by 3 percent to 228.3 billion Swedish kronor, partly due to challenging market conditions and negative currency effects. In local currencies, however, there was a sales increase of 2 percent. Thanks to cost savings and a stable gross margin, the operating result rose by 6 percent to 18.4 billion Swedish kronor. Net profit increased by 5 percent to 12.2 billion Swedish kronor.