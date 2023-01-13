H&M, Inditex and Mango among retailers establishing textile waste association

Decathlon, H&M, Ikea, Inditex, Kiabi, Mango and Tendam have partnered to create the Association for Textile Waste Management, with the aim of managing clothing and footwear waste generated in the Spanish market.

Through association with the Collective System of Extended Producer Responsibility (SCRAP) legislation, the group wants to boost textile recycling in the region, working towards a circular model via the development of methods to manage waste.

The association said it would enable compliance with SCRAP, which comes as part of a draft legislation in the country.

Set to come into effect by December 2024, the law will require the separate collection of textile waste by local organisations.

Over the course of three years, ahead of the law coming into force, the Ministry for Ecological Transition and Demographic Challenge (MITECO) is developing systems of extended producer responsibility for textiles.

Starting with Mango, the presidency of the group will rotate members annually, with one representative from each company to also sit on the association’s Governing Body.