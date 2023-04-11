H&M launches sportswear collection with LanzaTech

H&M has unveiled a new sportswear collection incorporating LanzaTech’s carbon emission capturing technology.

The organisation’s CarbonSmart polyester has been implemented into three garments – a jumpsuit, top and pair of tights – for the retailer’s H&M Move line, each of which are partly made from the material with an additional DryMove finish.

DryMove is a trademarked material that extracts moisture from the skin, with the goal of keeping the user dry while exercising.

In a release, H&M Move’s general manager, Simon Brown, said: “In collaboration with LanzaTech, we are thrilled to offer our customers a capsule collection made with CarbonSmart polyester, a ground-breaking material using repurposed carbon emissions.

“This partnership enables H&M Move to explore innovative materials and playing our part in helping to create more sustainable sportswear in the future.”

LanzaTech’s technology captures carbon emissions from steel mills and traps them in order to convert them into the product needed to produce polyester.

Speaking on the collaboration, CEO of the US firm, Jennifer Holmgren, said: “The innovations in the textile industry today focus on sustainability for a better world.

“We are proud to partner with H&M Move on this drop which reflects ways to rethink how we make and how we experience our clothing.”