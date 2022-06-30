H&M links with Google Cloud on data analytics development

The H&M Group has established a new partnership with Google Cloud that will see the retailer utilise the platform’s data analytics capabilities in a bid to enhance customer experience and supply chain enablement.

The duo will be collaborating on the development of an “enterprise data backbone”, which will include a core data platform and advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) capabilities.

It will also include a new data mesh to make data and events more accessible from multiple sources, including in-store and online.

“H&M Group has a long history of innovation across all our brands and always wants to build meaningful relationships with our customers,” said the group’s chief technology officer, Alan Boehme, in a release.

Boehme continued: “We are now further accelerating digitalisation as we believe in sustainable growth powered by advanced analytics and tech. Therefore, I’m happy to announce we’ve found a provider who matches our needs.”

The partnership additionally hopes to increase the optimisation of internal supply chains at the fashion retailer, alongside the further development of data science throughout its entire business.