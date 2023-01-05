H&M opens Roblox experience allowing users to create virtual garments

Fast fashion giant H&M has taken to open world platform Roblox with the launch of its ‘Loooptopia Experience’, a digital extension of its Looop recycling programme.

Developed alongside metaverse studio Dubit, the space features a range of “engaging” environments, mini-games, styling sessions and events, among other things.

Three alternate worlds lie at the centre of H&M’s virtual city square – Rainbooow Fields, Neon Studiooo, Fabric Fooorest – each of which can be accessed to gather fashion ingredients by taking part in various activities.

Users can then style their avatar with their own created garments, while further adding accessories, dances and music tracks before taking to a runway.

The space also allows gamers to socialise with others and trade clothing, emphasising H&M’s circular goals that come with Looop.

Speaking on the experience, Linda Li, head of customer activation and marketing, H&M Americas, said in a release: “People who shop and wear H&M garments and accessories are increasingly spending time in virtual spaces and digital worlds.

“The H&M Loooptopia Experience on Roblox is now allowing us to explore new ways to engage with our current and new customers in the places they love to be, both online and offline.

"In the coming years, H&M will continue to explore this fast-growing expanse of virtual and augmented realities."