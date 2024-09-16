H&M presents new creative vision in Paris

For this back-to-school season, H&M is revisiting the fundamentals established at its creation in 1947. Through stores, collections and communication campaigns, the brand wants to highlight its new creative vision. From September 12 to December 2024, H&M will be unveiling its refreshed identity in two Parisian stores that have been chosen to showcase a new shopping experience.

In the brand's La Fayette flagship and the H&M Le Marais pop-up, the retailer has presented immersive and futuristic installations highlighting the colour red, the brand's emblematic symbol. This new creative vision will also be perceptible through musical playlists and decorations. These revisited spaces will also allow the brand to present the current AW24 collection, the H&M Pre-Loved lines, its first collection of second-hand, H&M Studio, H&M Atelier (dedicated to men) and H&M Adorables (dedicated to children).

H&M's new futuristic installations. Credits: Benjamin GUILLONNEAU for H&M

The H&M Paris La Fayette flagship store, located at 1-3 rue La Fayette, in the 9th arrondissement, will host a dedicated space of 186 square metres on the ground floor. In the Marais district, H&M is taking up residence in an 850-square-metre pop-up store over two floors. The store will be open every day from 11am to 7pm at 116 rue de Turenne, in the 3rd arrondissement.

H&M is counting on the mobilisation of a community of content creators to create this link between fashion and culture. These ambassadors will promote the brand's new vision to customers on social networks and at special events. French influencer Paola Locatelli will be the brand's ambassador-host in France. She will curate and offer her style suggestions based on H&M pieces via the brand's social networks and on those of 'The Studio'. Locatelli will further participate in the musical events organised by H&M throughout the season, the first having been held in London by Charli XCX.

To carry out these developments, H&M has partnered with the Los Angeles-based design studio Perron-Roettinger to design the concept and the various dedicated spaces.