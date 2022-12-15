H&M sales rise exceeds analysts' expectations

Net sales in the period from September 1, 2022 to November 30, 2022 increased by 10 percent compared with the corresponding period last year. According to Reuters, sales slightly exceeded market expectations of a 9.5 percent rise.

H&M's fiscal fourth quarter sales stood at 62.5 billion Swedish krona, while Reuters said, analysts polled by Refinitiv had on average forecast 62.17 billion krona.

In local currencies, H&M further said, net sales were unchanged compared with the same quarter last year. Excluding Russia, Belarus and Ukraine the increase was 11 percent in Swedish krona and 2 percent in local currencies.

For the 2022 financial year, covering the period to November 30, 2022, H&M’s net sales increased by 12 percent to 223,571 million Swedish krona, compared with 2021.

In local currencies, the company said, net sales for the financial year increased by 6 percent. Excluding Russia, Belarus and Ukraine the increase was 15 percent in Swedish krona and 8 percent in local currencies.

The H&M group’s operations in Russia and Belarus were wound up during the fourth quarter, with the remaining stock being sold off and the last stores having closed on November 30. During the quarter around 25–50 stores in China were temporarily closed due to new Covid outbreaks.