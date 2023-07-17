H&M to expand its retail presence in Brazil during 2025

H&M has announced plans to launch its stores and online in Brazil during 2025.

The company said in a release that H&M continues its expansion in Latin America by initially entering major cities in Southeast Brazil with a plan to further increase its presence across the country over time.

“We are thrilled to announce that we are opening our first store and ecommerce platform in Brazil in 2025. We’ve had good development in Latin America and see great potential in Brazil,” said Helena Helmersson, CEO H&M Group.

H&M opened its first store in Latin America in Mexico in 2012. Today the company has presence in Peru, Uruguay, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Guatemala, Panama, and Costa Rica.

To support this initiative, the company added, H&M is partnering with Dorben Group, who bring a wealth of knowledge and local expertise.

﻿“It is an honour and a privilege for us to enter into this partnership with H&M in Brazil, thereby strengthening our existing relationship with a leader in the fashion industry. This collaboration will enable both companies to leverage their unique strengths, resources, and expertise to unlock the incredible potential of the Brazilian market,” added Mehdi Beneddine, president of Dorben Group.