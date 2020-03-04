H&M to open global supply chain to rivals through new B2B initiative, Treadler

H&M Group has announced a new B2B initiative called Treadler offering external companies access to the Swedish retail giant’s global supply chain.

The initiative will allow Treadler’s clients to access and benefit from H&M Group’s expertise, long-term supplier partnerships and strategic sustainability work in order to help them “overcome initial business barriers and accelerate sustainable change.”

The initiative will initially work on a small scale and provide a service tailored to suit the need of each client, covering all steps from product development to sourcing, production and logistics, according to H&M Group.

Gustaf Asp, managing director Treadler, said in a statement: “We see the opportunity to utilise the full potential of H&M Group’s extensive investments and progressive sustainability work by catering to clients’ needs and contributing to driving long-term growth for H&M Group, while driving change in our industry. In discussions with other companies, we have experienced a demand for these kinds of services.”