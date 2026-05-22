H&M: why the Persson family is buying back its own shares on a massive scale

H&M's founding family is continuing to purchase shares in the Swedish group. Its holding company, Ramsbury Invest, has acquired almost 39 million euros worth of additional shares. This is part of a series of regular transactions over several months, as the stock has underperformed since the start of the year.

This methodical signal is being closely analysed by the markets. H&M's founding family has once again increased its stake in the group this week. Its family holding company, Ramsbury Invest, acquired over 2.75 million shares for approximately 444 million Swedish kronor (47.46 million dollars), according to a declaration submitted to the Swedish financial regulator and reported by Zonebourse.

The transactions were carried out over three consecutive sessions on the Stockholm Stock Exchange, involving significant volumes relative to the stock's daily liquidity. Given H&M's chronic underperformance against its benchmark index, investors are monitoring these purchases as a key indicator of the controlling shareholder's position.

Purchases spread over three sessions

According to data from the Swedish market authority compiled by Zonebourse, Ramsbury Invest intervened progressively. On May 18, the holding company acquired 650,261 class B shares at an average price of 160.98 Swedish kronor. The following day, 600,000 shares were purchased at 164.82 kronor, followed by a final large tranche of 1.5 million shares at 160.77 kronor.

In total, the transaction represents exactly 2,750,261 shares. It consolidates an already significant majority position. Ramsbury Invest holds approximately 65.7 percent of the capital, according to the latest annual report. While these purchases do not alter the balance of control or the governance structure, they do safeguard the core shareholding.

Stock in decline since the start of the year

This new wave of purchases comes as the stock's market trajectory remains under pressure. Since January, H&M's stock has fallen by more than 13.5 percent, while the OMX Stockholm index has risen over the same period. This divergence partly explains the attractive valuation at which the recent transactions are taking place. It offers the founding family a technical entry point to lower its average cost price.

Industrial and long-term perspective on the matter

Beyond simple market opportunism, these regular interventions reflect an insider's perspective. The majority family has direct insight into the group's industrial strategy, its logistical decisions and its transformation projects. This proximity to internal governance gives these transactions a classic wealth management dimension. It allows for smoothing entry points and closely supporting the group's trajectory.

H&M is continuing the profound transformation of its model, with an emphasis on algorithmic stock management. This is a critical lever for preserving margins in the face of rising ultra-low-cost competition. The Persson family's increased stake thus confirms the stability of the core shareholding in a more volatile market. It substitutes short-term stock market volatility with a pure, long-term industrial conviction.