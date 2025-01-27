Hackett London opens new showroom in Munich

Hackett London is opening a new showroom in Lodenfrey Park in Munich, the British menswear specialist announced on Monday. The new Munich showroom exhibits the brand's entire product range, including the new footwear collection, over 170 square meters.

The opening marks a further step in the strategic reorientation of the brand. From January 1, 2025, Hackett London will assume independent responsibility for the distribution of its products. Reinhardt Zenefels, who has represented the brand in Germany for over 17 years, will take over the management of the stores. Hackett London operates under the umbrella of the international fashion group AWWG.

The importance of the German market for Hackett London has already been demonstrated by the recent opening of a franchise store at Kurfürstendamm 201 in Berlin. The brand will also be present at the Shoes Düsseldorf trade fair for the first time to present its new footwear range and further expand its presence in the shoe market.