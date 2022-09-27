Hackett London reveals new logo

British menswear brand Hackett London, part of global fashion group AWWG, has unveiled a new logo inspired by “the contemporary simplicity of elegant men”.

The new Hackett logo has been designed to capture “the essence of a brand that is looking towards the future for inspiration, without losing sight of its heritage or history,” explains the menswear brand.

It took its inspiration from founder Jeremy Hackett’s lifelong motto “Keep it simple," and has transformed the typography of its name to a contemporary sans serif font and removed its bowler and umbrellas icon to offer a modern simple brand identity.

Image: Hackett London

Hackett adds that the refreshed logo means it “reclaims the twist of its British identity,” while adjusting its graphic image “to the latest trends”.

The new brand identity launches alongside its autumn/winter 2022 campaign featuring British racing driver Jenson Button “enjoying autumn nature and the countryside lifestyle” in the collection that harks “back to its London roots in its colour palette and sartorial expertise”.

Button is seen wearing key items from the collection in the campaign, including its permeable Velospeed jackets, versatile blazers and turtleneck pullovers in a beige, orange, and dark blue palette.

Hackett London has more than 1,000 points of sale across the globe and offers a range of products and services, including made-to-measure, personal tailoring and exclusive bespoke services at its flagship store at 14 Savile Row in London.