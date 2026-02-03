Haelixa raises 2 million euros to scale DNA-based traceability

Swiss-based tech firm Haelixa, which offers DNA-based product traceability, has raised 2 million euros in a pre-series A investment round to support international scale and its long-term strategic growth.

The round was led by existing backers Verve Ventures and Zurich Kantonalbank, with participation from impact-focused investor 212 NexT Fund. The investment adds to its previous catalytic funding awarded through the Temasek Trust Amplifier programme.

In a statement, Haelixa said the investment would support its international expansion plans, ensuring deeper collaboration with textile brands and supply-chain partners.

Patrick Strumpf, chief executive of Haelixa, said: “This investment enables us to scale globally as regulatory and market expectations for traceability continue to rise. “At the same time, it allows us to expand our offer into anti-counterfeiting, adding a powerful layer of value for luxury brands.”

Haelixa’s patented DNA-based technology physically marks raw materials at any stage of production and enables later verification of origin and authenticity of the finished products. The plant-based, invisible DNA markers are embedded directly into raw materials and remain detectable throughout complex, multi-tier supply chains.

As fashion faces growing exposure to fraud, blending, and counterfeiting, Haelixa aims to offer the industry physical verification at the material level rather than reliance on audits alone.

Haelixa’s technology is already used across fashion and textiles, as well as precious metals and gemstones, and is compliant with GOTS, Standard 100 by OEKO-TEX, and OEKO-TEX Eco Passport.

Gizem Yağız, managing partner at 212 NexT Fund, added: “Lack of transparency in supply chains today poses serious financial and reputational risks for brands. Haelixa’s DNA-based approach materially reduces this risk by scientifically verifying product origin and authenticity directly on the product itself. We are proud to join this founding round and support the team as they scale a new standard for traceability.”

Haelixa originated as a spin-off from ETH Zurich (Swiss Federal Institute of Technology) in 2016 and has since achieved scaled commercial adoption, generating seven-figure revenues and securing multi-year agreements with leading textile and fashion brands.