Halle Berry invests in wellness venture Pendulum

Actress, producer and director Halle Berry has a new role, joining Pendulum Therapeutics, a metabolic health and biotech company, as its chief communications officer, after becoming an equity owner and investor.

In a statement, Pendulum said that Berry has been an “avid customer” for more than a year, and as an equity owner and investor, the actress will collaborate with Pendulum’s executive team on future product development and innovation.

As chief communications officer, Berry will act as a brand ambassador for Pendulum Therapeutics, elevating public awareness about the importance of metabolic health and gut health, while aiming to improve the lives of millions through microbiome education.

Commenting on joining Pendulum Therapeutics, Berry in a statement. “I am beyond excited to join the brilliant and thoughtful Pendulum team. We all know how tough it can be to break through the noise and find the healthy practices that truly work best for you and your body.

“My hope is that in this new role, I can help others discover this incredible product and begin their own personal journeys towards a more holistic and healthy life.”

Image: Pendulum Therapeutics; Colleen Cutcliffe and Halle Berry

Colleen Cutcliffe, chief executive and co-founder at Pendulum, added: “When Halle and I met, we instantly connected on our shared passion to help others achieve their personal health goals. She is aligned with our mission to empower people to transform their gut and metabolic health with clinically proven products and we couldn’t be more thrilled to have her on board.

“In an industry rife with fly-by-night wellness enthusiasts, we both sensed one another’s authenticity from the onset and knew this partnership would promote substantive health improvement for the masses.”