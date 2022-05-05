HanesBrand appoints Vanessa LeFebvre as president of global activewear

HanesBrands has appointed Vanessa LeFebvre as president of global activewear.

In this role, the company said in a statement, LeFebvre will drive growth in the global Champion brand with a focus on innovation, key markets and new channels.

“Vanessa’s extensive experience, leadership, energy and tenacious desire to win will enable us to build on Champion’s strong momentum and drive long-term global growth,” said Steve Bratspies, CEO of HanesBrands.

LeFebvre, the company added, has an extensive background in the activewear category, merchandising, e-commerce and retail. She joins HanesBrands from Adidas, where she was senior vice president, commercial, North America, with responsibility for e-commerce, retail stores and wholesale.

Prior to joining Adidas in 2019, LeFebvre served as president of Lord and Taylor. Earlier in her career, LeFebvre held senior leadership positions and merchandising roles at Stitch Fix, Macy’s, Daffy’s and T.J. Maxx.

“The company has iconic brands and a passionate team. I look forward to helping consumers around the world ‘Be Your Own Champion’ as we take the company’s activewear business to the next level,” added LeFebvre.