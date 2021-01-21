HanesBrands appoints group president, global innerwear

HanesBrands has announced that Joe Cavaliere has been named to the newly created role of group president, global innerwear, effective February 8, 2021. The company said that Howard Upchurch, group president, innerwear Americas, has announced his retirement after 34 years with the company.

“I am pleased to name Joe group president of our global innerwear business,” said Steve Bratspies, CEO of HanesBrands in a statement, adding, “He brings deep experience driving sales and transformation in retail and consumer goods, and has an impressive record of leading high-performing global teams.”

Cavaliere, the company added, brings more than 30 years of leadership in major transformations, sales, marketing and operations to HanesBrands, where he will be responsible for apparel brands, including Hanes, Bonds, Maidenform, Playtex, Bali and DIM.

He joins HanesBrands from C&S Wholesale Grocers, where he was president and general manager of the company’s retail chain division. Prior to joining C&S in 2018, he was president and global chief customer officer at Newell Brands with accountability for global customer development and geographic responsibility for Europe, Middle East, Africa, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. Before that, Cavaliere was executive vice president of customer development at Unilever with responsibility for 11 billion dollars in revenue across 17 categories. He also served as executive vice president of sales at Kraft Foods, where he held a number of leadership positions in more than 20 years with the company.

The company further said that Upchurch joined the company as a marketing assistant in the hosiery business. He was a leader in creating the company’s integrated innerwear organization and led the expansion of the Hanes brand into new retail channels.

