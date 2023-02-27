HanesBrands appoints Mark Irvin to governance and nominating committee

HanesBrands Inc. has appointed Mark Irvin to the company’s board of directors.

The company also announced that Bobby J. Griffin, a director since 2006, plans to retire from the board when his current term ends at the 2023 annual meeting of stockholders.

The company added that Irvin’s term runs through the 2024 annual meeting of stockholders. He will serve on the governance and nominating committee.

“Mark brings more than 30 years of experience leading global supply chains and complex organisations. His leadership will be particularly valuable as we continue to strengthen our agile and resilient supply chain and build the diverse talent necessary to unlock our Full Potential. I want to thank Bobby for his years of service to HanesBrands and for his counsel and support as we built and launched our Full Potential plan,” said Steve Bratspies, HanesBrands CEO.

Irvin is the executive vice president and chief supply chain officer for Best Buy Co., where he oversees the strategy and day-to-day operations of the global supply chain supporting about 1,000 stores and the company’s online customers. Prior to this, Irvin served as the company’s chief inclusion, diversity and talent officer, leading the company’s strategy for creating and sustaining an inclusive work environment for its 100,000 employees.

Prior to joining Best Buy in 2013, Irvin held leadership roles at Target, Cummins, Corporate Express Delivery Systems and Baxter Healthcare. Irvin serves on the National Retail Federation Foundation board of directors.

He has a bachelor’s degree from Fisk University in Nashville and an MBA from Franklin University in Columbus, Ohio. He served as an officer in the U.S. Armed Forces for eight years in field medical logistics.

“His leadership, knowledge of global supply chains and experience building talent will be particularly valuable as we execute our long-term growth strategy. In addition, I want to thank Bobby for his service to HanesBrands and wish him all the best in the future,” added HanesBrands board chairman Ronald L. Nelson.