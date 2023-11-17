HanesBrands appoints three independent directors

HanesBrands has appointed Colin Browne, Natasha Chand and John Mehas as independent directors to the board, effective immediately.

Commenting on the new appointments, Ronald L. Nelson, chairman of the company’s board, said: “They bring important relevant experience in retail, consumer brands and operations, and we look forward to gaining their insights as the company continues to focus on driving improved performance and pursues key ongoing initiatives including the evaluation of alternatives for the global Champion business.”

HanesBrands signs cooperation agreement with Barington

In connection with these appointments, the company also announced that it has entered into a cooperation agreement with shareholder Barington Capital Group.

Barington, the company said, will provide advisory services to HanesBrands with respect to its business, operations, strategic and financial matters, corporate governance and the composition of the board.

“We believe this newly constituted board is positioned to guide the company forward in pursuing our mutual goal to create value for HanesBrands’ shareholders,” added James A. Mitarotonda, chief executive officer of Barington.

Colin Browne, Natasha Chand and John Mehas join HanesBrands board

Colin Browne is an international brand executive with over 40 years of industry experience across footwear, apparel and accessories. Most recently, Browne served as chief operating officer of Under Armour from January 2020 to November 2023. Prior to his time at Under Armour, Browne was the managing director of Asia sourcing for V.F. Corporation.

Browne has also held roles of increasing responsibilities at a number of leading organisations, including Li & Fung USA, Pentland Brands, Wongpaiboon Group, Reebok and Bally Shoes. He currently serves as a board member of Worldly (Higg) and is also co-chairman of the Digital Supply Chain Institute.

Natasha Chand is the principal at NoBo. From 2016 to 2021, Chand served as a co-founder and the global CEO of Amazon’s Softlines Private Brands. Prior to joining Amazon in 2014, she was the executive vice president of menswear at Target Australia.

From 2005-2012, she held multiple senior leadership roles at Levi Strauss & Co. including vice-president of corporate development. Chand began her career with McKinsey & Company. She currently serves as an independent board director of Fair Trade USA.

John Mehas currently serves as chief executive officer of Vineyard Vines. Prior to which, he served as the chief executive officer of Victoria’s Secret Lingerie, having led the turnaround of one of the world’s most iconic brands from 2019 to 2021. He served as president of Tory Burch from 2017 to 2019, CEO and president of Club Monaco from 2001 to 2017 and group president of Ralph Lauren Kids from 2015 to 2017 within the Polo Ralph Lauren Corporation.

He also held a variety of key senior merchandising roles at Gap. Mehas began his career at Bloomingdales, rising to senior vice president of merchandising and DMM positions. He is a board member of Prior, a travel experience company. He is an active supporter of the Hudson Guild, serving Manhattan’s West Side and Chelsea community.