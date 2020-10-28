HanesBrands declares quarterly cash dividend

HanesBrands’ board of directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of 15 cents per share to be paid December 1, 2020, to stockholders of record at the close of business November 10, 2020.

The company said in a statement that declared cash dividend will be the 31st consecutive quarterly return of cash to stockholders. The company has returned more than 1.3 billion dollars in quarterly cash dividends to stockholders since initiating its program in April 2013.

HanesBrands is a marketer of basic apparel under some of the popular apparel brands in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia-Pacific, including Hanes, Champion, Bonds, DIM, Maidenform, Bali, Playtex, Lovable, Bras N Things, Nur Die/Nur Der, Alternative, L’eggs, JMS/Just My Size, Wonderbra, Berlei, and Gear for Sports.