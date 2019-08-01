Hanesbrands Q2 profits climb 9 percent

Hanesbrands reported its net profit for Q2 increased on Thursday. Revenues grew by 3 percent from the same period last year.

For Q2, the company's net profit was 153.9 million dollars, grew from 140.6 million dollars last year. Revenues increased to 1,761 million dollars.

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE: HBI) was founded in 1901 and is best known for its brandportfolio which includes names like Champion, Playtex, Wonderbra, Maidenform and of course Hanes. Until 1906 Hanesbrands was part of the Sara Lee Corporation. The company operates primarily in the innerwear, activewear and hosiery segments.