HanesBrands raises outlook, announces CFO departure

HanesBrands Inc. expects to report fourth-quarter 2022 net sales slightly above the top end of its outlook range and adjusted operating profit at the midpoint of the range.

The company also announced that its chief financial officer, Michael Dastugue, has resigned effective February 28, 2023 for family reasons.

The company said Scott Lewis, the company’s chief accounting officer and controller will become interim chief financial officer until a successor for Dastugue is named.

“We are pleased we delivered fourth quarter net sales and adjusted operating profit that were above or in-line with our outlook given the dynamic macro environment, including ending 2022 with inventory units below last year’s level,” said Steve Bratspies, CEO HanesBrands in a release.

“On behalf of our board, our management team and the entire HanesBrands family, I would like to express our sincere thanks to Michael for his leadership and significant contributions to our company,” Bratspies added.

Further commenting on Lewis taking up the interim CFO role, Bratspies said: “We are very fortunate to have a strong financial team at HanesBrands, and I am pleased to have Scott Lewis step back into the interim CFO position – a role he held and performed extremely well prior to Michael joining the company.”