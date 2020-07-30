Hanesbrands revenue slips 1.2 percent for Q2

Hanesbrands reported its net profit for Q2 grew on Thursday. Compared with the same period last year, revenues increased by 1.2 percent.

The company's net profit for Q2 was 161 million dollars, climbed from 150 million dollars a year earlier. Revenues slipped to 1,739 million dollars.

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE: HBI) was founded in 1901 and is best known for its brand portfolio which includes names like Champion, Playtex, Wonderbra, Maidenform and of course Hanes. Until 1906 Hanesbrands was part of the Sara Lee Corporation. The company operates primarily in the innerwear, activewear and hosiery segments.

As of 2020, Hanesbrands has more than 63,000 employees and operates over 200 stores.

This story was generated by Arria, an NLG tool that turns data into stories. You can report errors and bugs to tip@fashionunited.com.