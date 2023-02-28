Hanna Andersson launches resale platform for kids and babywear

Kids and baby apparel brand Hanna Andersson has launched a new online site for the resale of its products.

Entitled ‘Hanna-Me-Downs’, the platform was developed via a partnership with retail technology company Archive, which supports brands through its own resale solution offerings.

The platform, which allows shoppers to both buy and sell pre-loved goods, builds on Hanna Andersson’s foundations as an eco-conscious brand.

The label was founded in 1983 on the basis of sourcing sustainable fabrics that allow kids clothing to withstand long-term use.

In a release, Aimée Lapic, CEO of Hanna Andersson, noted that childrenswear was notorious for being discarded early in its lifecycle contributing to excess waste and landfill.

Lapic continued: “Our team at Hanna truly believes in championing childhood whether it’s for this generation or generations to come.

“Our team performs rigorous wash and wear testing to ensure every new fabric and design meets our high standard of delivering the long-lasting, quality clothing our customers deserve and have come to expect.

“Through this new offering we’ll build on our Hanna-Me-Down philosophy and practically speaking, that circularity is a win for our consumers, future generations, and therefore Hanna.”

Through the platform, sellers will have access to the brand’s descriptions, images, fabric information and more to form their listings, as well as a gift card option that provides 125 percent more value on each sale.