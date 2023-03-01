Hans Dorsinville joins Balmain Beauty as SVP global creative

Balmain announced the appointment of Hans Dorsinville to senior vice president (SVP), global creative, Balmain Beauty, effective January 2023.

Dorsinville, the company said in a statement, will be based in New York and report directly to Olivier Rousteing, creative director of Balmain.

In his position, the company added, Dorsinville will work closely with the Balmain and Balmain Beauty teams, including Estée Lauder Companies’ executives Guillaume Jesel, president, global brands, Tom Ford Beauty, Balmain Beauty and luxury business development, and Nathalie Berger Duquene, senior vice president (SVP), global general manager, Balmain Beauty.

Commenting on the new appointment, Guillaume Jesel said: “Hans is an exceptionally talented and innovative creative leader and I am delighted that he is joining the team to bring Olivier Rousteing’s groundbreaking vision for Balmain Beauty to life.”

As SVP, global creative, Dorsinville will be responsible for overseeing the full creative spectrum for Balmain Beauty including image, concepts, strategy, and alignment of brand voice with the fashion house. He will work with the team to ensure a cohesive experience across all touchpoints of the consumer journey.

“Hans’s deep and tenured experience in fashion and beauty and his reputation for producing bold and innovative creative make him ideally suited to take on this role. His unique strengths will reinforce the infinite possibilities of this exciting new luxury beauty brand,” added Nathalie Berger Duquene.

Dorsinville brings more than 25 years of creative experience to the company, having served in leadership roles across leading fashion, branding and advertising agencies, and while in-house at Donna Karan. Most recently, he held the role of chief creative officer at Gotham where he led the strategic creative work across several large-scale fashion and beauty brands.

Prior to Gotham, Dorsinville was chief creative officer at Select World, following more than ten years at Laird + Partners, where he was a founding partner. Dorsinville’s rise in fashion and beauty creative leadership began when he joined Donna Karan’s in-house creative agency in the early 1990s as junior designer. Assuming roles of increasing responsibility, he stepped into the position of EVP, developing campaigns for the Collection and the DKNY bridge line. At Donna Karan he worked across all fashion and licensees, including fragrance and skincare.

A graduate of Parsons School of Design in New York and Paris, Dorsinville founded the Creative Coalition for Diversity in 2018, in an effort to expand opportunities for a more diverse and inclusive group of creatives of colour.