Hapag-Lloyd sees no current option for Hormuz passage

Germany's largest container shipping line, Hapag-Lloyd, currently sees no option to guide its commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz, where they are currently stuck in the Persian Gulf. There is currently no possibility of passage and the company is awaiting an opportunity, said chief executive officer Rolf Habben Jansen. He did not provide further details. According to previous company statements, six of the shipping line's commercial vessels were stuck in the Gulf.

Jansen said the conflict in Iran is causing additional weekly costs of around 50 million US dollars. He attributed this to increased fuel prices. Hapag-Lloyd is charging customers surcharges to cover the additional costs. There is “good acceptance” from customers for the surcharges, Jansen said.

In March, it was reported that the Hapag-Lloyd container vessel Source Blessing was hit by shrapnel while in the Gulf. A fire broke out, which the crew extinguished.

The Strait of Hormuz is not safe to navigate because Iran is threatening free passage in the strait, which is located south of the country. Traffic has therefore largely come to a standstill. According to experts, Iran's actions violate international maritime law.

On Wednesday, it was announced that Iran's armed forces had attacked three cargo ships off their coast, rendering them unable to manoeuvre. According to their own statements, two vessels were seized. Among them was the MSC Francesca, belonging to the Swiss container shipping line Mediterranean Shipping Company.