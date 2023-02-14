Harley-Davidson launches group of apparel lines, H-D Collections

Motorcycle manufacturer Harley-Davidson has announced the launch of a group of lifestyle apparel brands designed to honour the brand’s heritage and values.

Entitled H-D Collections, the lines will be available via a dedicated website from March 9, and come as part of the company’s mission to expand its relevance and presence beyond motorcycles.

Four product lines make up the collection, including Bar & Shield by Harley-Davidson, a set of lifestyle products designed by the brand’s creative director of apparel design Louise Goldin, and draws inspiration from motorcycle culture.

Meanwhile, Harley-Davidson Originals will look towards the brand’s heritage, modernising classic designs, and Harley-Davidson Authorised Vintage will feature archival and collectible garments, sourced and vetted by brand historians.

Harley-Davidson Authorised Vintage, H-D Collections. Image: Harley-Davidson

A further line is that of Harley-Davidson Collaborations, which will see the brand partner with creatives and brands, and is set to release later this year.

The announcement comes one year on from when Harley-Davidson first made it known that it was aiming to revamp its apparel division.

The brand appointed Yeezy alumni Goldin and Nike veteran Erica Bullard as the heads of its design team, tasking the duo with expanding licensing partnerships and making Harley-Davidson relevant in the fashion industry.

In a release, Jochen Zeitz, chairman, president and CEO of Harley-Davidson, said: "With H-D Collections we're excited to celebrate two elements of our heritage: design and craftsmanship.

"H-D Collections brings together the many facets of moto-culture lifestyle, paying tribute to our heritage with both Harley-Davidson Originals and Authorised Vintage, while pushing the limits of design, form and function with Bar & Shield."