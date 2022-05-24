Harrods appoints Tim Parker as chief financial officer

Harrods has announced the appointment of Tim Parker as the new chief financial officer for the group.

Parker joins the luxury department retailer following a range of senior financial leadership roles throughout his 10 years at Jardine Matheson, where he diversified the Asia-centred group.

In a release, the retailer said Parker will be joining as it looks to recover from two difficult trading years caused by the pandemic and its lockdowns.

“As we continue to recover from the covid-19 pandemic and look towards the future, it is more important than ever to have the right talent in place to guide us through the next stage of our business strategy,” said Michael Ward, managing director of Harrods.

Ward continued: “We are delighted to welcome Tim to Harrods. I know the business will gain hugely from his leadership and extensive experience in a fast-moving market, and I look forward to working closely with him.”

The company said it will continue to invest in its in-store and online operations, as well as the opening of new divisions and the expansion of its H Beauty stores across the UK. It also noted that it is further planning to increase its presence in China and the Middle East.