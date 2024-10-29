Harrods launches new e-commerce platform

Department store chain Harrods has unveiled a new e-commerce platform developed in partnership with and powered by enterprise commerce provider Scayle.

The “strategic partnership” between the duo aims to “elevate the online purchasing experience”, Harrods said in a release, providing a “seamless journey” across the retailer’s product assortment.

With this, Harrods said it leveraged Scayle’s configurable capabilities, including product information management, shop management and an order management system.

Scayle further built custom landing pages for Harrods, as well as a headless frontend and an integrated ERP alongside all other third-party systems.

The duo will continue to work together on various e-commerce services, including an upgraded native mobile app, before moving into the next phase of their partnership, which will involve creating “an experience-driven buyers’ journey across all channels and regions”, including the US and Middle East.

In a statement, Harrods’ chief digital and customer officer, Caitlin Innes, said the retailer was impressed by Scayle’s “ability to enable an intuitive management of multiple categories at a global level, and its commitment to forging a close working partnership”.

Innes continued: “We were also pleased to launch the new platform at speed, achieving a successful, seamless migration. We are excited to partner with a commerce platform that allows us to deliver the premium experiences on an increasingly global scale.”