Harrods to open first private members’ club in Shanghai

Luxury department store Harrods is targeting the ultra-rich in China with its first-ever private members’ club, which will open in Shanghai, complete with an exclusive Gordon Ramsay restaurant.

Harrod’s ‘The Residence’ will be located on level two of Cha House in the heart of Shanghai, and will house a bar, lounge, private dining rooms and terraces, and a ‘Gordon Ramsay at The Residence Shanghai’ restaurant offering elevated British dining. Cha House is also home to the Harrods Tea Room and Piano Bar.

The private member’s club set to open at the end of the year, will be ultra-exclusive, adds Harrods, only offering 250 memberships, with additional members considered following peer nominations. There will be three tiers of membership starting from 150,000 Chinese Yuan, around 16,000 pounds, for an annual membership.

Harrods ‘The Residence’ at Cha House, Shanghai Credits: Harrods

The Residence membership will also come with automatic access to Black Tier status with Harrods Rewards and associated benefits in London as well as access to ultra-premium lifestyle services, including Harrods Aviation, Harrods Estates, Harrods Interior Design and private shopping services at the iconic Knightsbridge store.

In addition, members will have access to some of the world’s rarest and most exclusive whisky collections through a close partnership with Edrington Group from The Macallan, The Glenrothes and Highland Park, as well as the club’s creative programming, designed to both entertain and deepen personal expertise in subjects, including collecting rare bottles and art sourcing, as well as benefitting from access to Harrods’ extensive and unmatched concierge connections and luxury brand partners.

Michael Ward, managing director at Harrods, said in a statement: “The Residence is Harrods’ very first private members’ club and is being created to serve a curated community of discerning members.

“Membership is a unique proposition in Shanghai, offering not only world-class dining and spirits with a like-minded network but also unlocking exclusive Harrods international lifestyle and concierge services to create unparalleled experiences for every member.”