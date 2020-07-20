Harvey Nichols CEO warns of job cuts

Luxury British department store chain Harvey Nichols is reportedly preparing to cut jobs as the UK retail industry grapples with the impact of Covid-19.

CEO Manju Malhotra told employees in an email, seen by The Sunday Times, that the pandemic would “change the shape” of the business, warning: “We envisage there may be staff redundancies at all locations.”

The company currently has around 1,500 employees and operates eight department stores across the UK and Ireland.

It is the most recent in a growing list of fashion companies to announce job cuts as businesses struggle to mitigate the financial impact of Covid-19 following months of store closures. It was revealed Monday that Marks & Spencer and Ted Baker would each be cutting hundreds of jobs.