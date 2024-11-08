Havaianas achieves robust quarterly sales increase

Consolidated third quarter net sales at Alpargatas reached 1 billion Brazilian real and 3 billion Brazilian real in the nine month period, an increase of 16 percent and 10 percent, respectively.

Gross profit for the quarter grew by 36 percent reaching 494.5 million Brazilian real, with a gross margin of 47.7 percent. The company achieved 137 million Brazilian real in normalised EBITDA, an increase of 78.1 percent, while net income for the period was 57.3 million Brazilian real.

Havaianas Q3 net sales increase by 16.1 percent

In the quarter, Havaianas net sales reached 1 billion Brazilian real, a growth of 16.1 percent or 12.9 percent in constant currency.

The company said in a release that the Brazilian operation reported a 15.4 percent increase in net sales, driven by a 13 percent rise in sales volume and a 2.1 percent increase in average price per pair.

Havaianas International reported a 32.4 percent growth in the US and 5.6 percent in the distributor markets, while EMEA showed a decline of 3.4 percent. The company added that the regional mix and price normalisation in the European operation, alongside the initial stages of standardising commercial policies in distributor-operated markets, contributed to an 8.1 percent decrease in revenue per pair in the quarter.

Havaianas recorded a gross profit of 487.9 million Brazilian real in the quarter, a 37 percent or a 32.2 percent increase in constant currency, and the overall gross margin reached 47.5 percent, up by 7.2 p.p. Consolidated EBITDA for Havaianas reached 135.3 million Brazilian real, representing a 94.5 percent increase and an EBITDA margin expansion of 5.3 p.p.

Rothy’s posts 29 percent increase

Rothy’s posted revenue of 39 million dollars, a 29 percent increase, driven by a better product and channel strategy.

The company further said that manufacturing efficiency and optimised freight and distribution costs positively impacted gross margin, which reached 63.4 percent, a 0.8 p.p. Expansion versus the same quarter last year.

The company’s opening of a flagship store on Fifth Avenue in New York further strengthened the brand’s presence, consolidating its growth strategy in the US market.