Heat and Flannels unveil winners of Ignite Prize

Mystery fashion box company Heat has announced the winners of its 2023 Ignite Prize, an initiative supported by Frasers Group-owned Flannels.

The prize consists of a grant for digital-first, young entrepreneurs in the UK, across the categories; fashion, innovation and circularity.

The three winners will each receive a 10,000 pound grant, as well as one year of mentoring from Heat’s co-founders Joe Wilkinson and Mario Maher and other panel members, which this year included Frasers Group’s chief marketing officer Beckie Stanion, head of TikTik at Highsnobiety Tora Northman and CEO and founder of NQ, Michael Adex.

Truss Archive won the Innovation prize, recognising it for its capabilities of aggregating resale data to bring together various platforms in one space.

The fashion winner was revealed to be Systems, a brand founded by Finlay Vincent centred around versatile, fully modular clothing with removable elements.

Meanwhile, Alice Palace took home the circularity prize for her business offering floral lighting, sculptures, mirrors and art pieces, with the funding to go towards her next collection utilising South African ocean plastics.

Finalists were selected based on summaries of their business or vision, with each required to answer five questions around their future plans and what problem they were confronting.