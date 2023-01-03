Heather Hollander joins Bath & Body Works as VP investor relations

Bath & Body Works, Inc. announced the appointment of Heather Hollander as vice president, investor relations, effective immediately.

Hollander, the company said in a release, will be responsible for leading the company’s investor relations program, including engagement with shareholders, investors and the analyst community. She will report to Wendy Arlin, chief financial officer.

Hollander, the company added, is a well-established voice in the institutional investor and research analyst community with an impressive career of financial leadership roles spanning investor relations, finance, analytics and strategy at leading consumer brand companies, including Nordstrom, Lowe’s, Bloomin’ Brands and Burger King.

Commenting on Hollander’s appointment, Arlin said: “Heather will be a valuable addition to the Bath & Body Works team as we navigate the current dynamic operating environment and execute on initiatives to accelerate growth and create value for shareholders.”

Hollander most recently served as head of investor relations at Nordstrom from July 2021 to December 2022. Prior to Nordstrom, she held various finance leadership positions at Lowe’s from 2014 to 2021, including senior director – finance, senior director – investor relations and strategic assessment and director – enterprise analytics.

Prior to Lowe’s, Hollander served in leadership roles spanning finance, analytics and strategy at Bloomin’ Brands, Burger King and MEDNAX. She began her career as an investment banking analyst at Deutsche Bank Securities.

Hollander has been recognised by Institutional Investor Research as a top investor relations professional in the retailing broadlines & hardlines sector. She has a B.A. in economics and political science from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.