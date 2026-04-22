Helly Hansen chooses Paseo de Gracia for its new southern European headquarters

The Norwegian company Helly Hansen has relocated its Southern European headquarters to the centre of Barcelona, establishing a new base on Paseo de Gracia. Previously, the company operated from Sant Quirze del Vallès, on the city's outskirts.

According to a report by the trade publication Turiski, the move is part of a new phase of consolidation in Southern Europe. This relocation responds to the growth recorded in the region in recent years, where it has reportedly doubled its profits. It is also part of its expansion strategy in the Mediterranean and Spanish-speaking markets, under the ownership of the US group Kontoor Brands since 2025.

The new offices will centralise the marketing, sales, customer operations and retail departments for the Spanish, French, Italian, Portuguese and Andorran markets. Through this reorganisation, the company aims to improve internal coordination and strengthen relationships with its commercial partners in Southern Europe.

Carlos Bravo, the regional director, highlighted in a conversation with the trade publication that this new headquarters represents a boost to its commitment to the multi-brand distribution network. It also supports the company's expansion in the Mediterranean region.

The new space also incorporates a showroom for presenting the Helly Hansen, HH Workwear and Musto collections, with the capacity to host more than 150 clients annually. The company was acquired by Kontoor Brands in a deal valued at 900 million dollars in 2025. It has successfully boosted the US group's turnover since the acquisition and now aims to further strengthen its position as a technical leader in the sailing and mountain sectors.