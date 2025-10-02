Hemp denim: Fashion for Good aims to scale up sustainable alternative

Hemp has been praised in the denim industry for years, yet it has not been scaled up. Fashion for Good has announced a new project to investigate this issue. The project involves innovative start-ups and commercial partners such as Bestseller, C&A, Reformation, PDS Limited and Target. Two denim producers, Bossa from Turkey and Nice Denim from Bangladesh, are also participating.

Over twelve months, the consortium aims to use two hemp innovations to weave a durable fabric made of 50 percent hemp. Currently, the industry standard does not exceed a 20 percent hemp blend, as achieving the same look and feel as cotton is challenging.

The project involves technologies from Seff, a Leeds-based company, and the US company Fibre52. Seff specialises in 'cottonised hemp', which are hemp fibres processed into a highly spinnable, cotton-like material. Fibre52 develops applications using green chemistry and will focus on achieving the soft feel consumers expect from a “regular” pair of jeans for this project.

Previous research indicates that hemp is potentially far more sustainable than cotton. The crop requires less water, grows quickly and is naturally resistant to common pests and diseases. Consequently, it requires very few pesticides. The plant also benefits soil life, as its deep roots help to improve soil structure and prevent erosion.

For validation, the new pilot supply chain will be tested at the Bossa and Nice Denim factories. The desired outcome is not immediate large-scale hemp production, but rather a clear perspective for the industry. The study will determine if hemp can genuinely compete with cotton and fulfil its promise of sustainability.